Officers Asked To Ensure Good Governance, Transparency

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Officers asked to ensure good governance, transparency

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Auqaf Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah has directed the officers to ensure good governance, transparency and service delivery in all cases, saying that immediate solution to the problems of citizens is the top priority of Chief Minister Punjab.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee. Deputy Commissioner Zaheerul Hasan, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali Akbar Shah, Assistant Commissioner Syeda Tahnit Bukhari and others were also present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheerul Hasan briefed the provincial minister regarding price control, development schemes and other issues in the meeting. While, DPO Syed Ali Akbar Shah briefed about law and order and the performance of Civil Defence, Highways, Public Health and other departments.

On this occasion, the Provincial Minister said that all development schemes and projects would be completed in stipulated period.

He said that officers should hold open courts to address the problems of citizens along with the open door policy.

He said that all the efforts would be utilized to solve the problems of the people on priority basis.

The Minister said that the development and prosperity of the district was possible only due to meeting the public expectations and better coordination of the departments.

COVID-19 vaccination should be given to the health department staff working on the front-line, he added.

He said the sanitation should be further improved under the Punjab Chief Minister's Clean Punjab Vision.

Expressing full satisfaction over the performance of Deputy Commissioner Narowal and DPO Narowal, the provincial minister said that officers were doing well in maintaining administrative and law and order in the district.

