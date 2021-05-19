UrduPoint.com
Officers Asked To Pace Up Work On Urban Development Project In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:41 PM

Officers asked to pace up work on urban development project in Sialkot

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to accelerate the pace of work on urban development project in the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to accelerate the pace of work on urban development project in the city.

Addressing the District Development Committee meeting here, he said that all development schemes should be completed within the stipulated period.

He also directed the officials concerned to ensure the use of quality material in the ongoing projects.

