Officers asked to redress citizens' complaints timely

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Monday directed the officers to focus on timely redressal of citizens' complaints, improvement in investigation system, capacity building of policemen and implementation of law.

During his visit to Zaka Ullah Shaheed Police Lines Sargodha, he said that special attention should be given to public service delivery for resolving issues of citizens regarding protection of lives and wealth.

He further said that for enhancing environment of protection in society, actions against criminal elements should be speeded up whereas for eradication of dangerous crimes, crackdown should be made more effective in districts with the help of modern technology and policing.

He further said that officers and officials appointed at police stations, offices and check posts should behave with citizens positively and with good behavior and courtesy and there shall be zero tolerance policy against those officers and officials who misbehaved and trespassed their powers and authority and a legal disciplinary action should be taken against them without any delay.

An active police squad paid salutations to IG Punjab upon his arrival at Sargodha police lines after which IG Punjab laid floral wreaths on memorials of shuhada and offered Fateha for higher ranks of the martyrs.

Addressing officers at darbar, the IG said, "Provison of equal based service delivery to citizens is our basic duty so all officers should adopt hard work, merit and professionalism, whereas only the best performer would be the part of my team and there was no place of any person found guilty of corruption, negligence and carelessness".

He paid homage to martyrs and said that martyrs who laid their lives for protection and safety of people were the precious asset of the department and steps would be taken for the welfare of their family on priority basis. On this occasion he heard the issues of the officials and gave directions for the resolution of their issues on the spot.

RPO Sargodha Afzal Ahmad Kosar, DPO Sargodha Ammara Athar, DPO Khushuab Shoaib Mehmud, DPO Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi and DPO Bhakkar Faisal Gulzar alongwith all SPs of the region, SDPOs and SHOs were present on the occasion.