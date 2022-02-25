Officers attending Senior Management Course visit SSU headquarters

Thirty five officers of federal and provincial governments attending Senior Management Course (SMC) at National Institute of Management (NIM), Karachi emphasized the need for following the steps adopted by the Special Security Unit (SSU) of Sindh Police for preparing other Police Departments at the same world class level

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Thirty five officers of Federal and provincial governments attending Senior Management Course (SMC) at National Institute of Management (NIM), Karachi emphasized the need for following the steps adopted by the Special Security Unit (SSU) of Sindh Police for preparing other Police Departments at the same world class level.

This was observed by the officers from various government departments during the detailed visit of various sections of the SSU Headquarters, said a news release on Friday.

Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafiq Siddique briefed the delegation about the functioning of the various sections of SSU and informed the measures adopted to setup country's first Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.

T) team, advance professional training provided to commandos and issuance of ISO certificate by United Kingdom Accreditation System (UKAS) Britain on maintaining international standard in the field of performing counter terrorism operations.

The Commandant further informed that the Pakistan Army is also providing modern professional training including use of multipurpose weapons to SSU commandos who are capable to crackdown the activities of terrorists and hardened criminals.

While witnessing the mock exercise conducted by the commandos of S.W.A.T team where hostile situation is created by the terrorists, the officers were very impressed by the professional standard of commandos and declared the Unit as world class law enforcement outfit in the country.