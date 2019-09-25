UrduPoint.com
Officers' Delegation Briefed On Punjab Revenue Authority Working

Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Chairman Javed Ahmed briefed in detail the delegation of Grade-19 officers participating in the Senior Management Course, about the working, performance and administrative structure of the Authority during their visit to PRA Officer on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Chairman Javed Ahmed briefed in detail the delegation of Grade-19 officers participating in the Senior Management Course, about the working, performance and administrative structure of the Authority during their visit to PRA Officer on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the Chairman said that PRA had been collecting tax on 12 services in 2012 but today, it was getting sales tax from 68 services, adding that more than 600 restaurants had so far been registered with PRA under its Restaurants Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS).

Javed Ahmed added that PRA had received only 2500 taxpayers from Federal board of Revenue (FBR), and currently there were more than 70,000 taxpayers on PRA net.

He said that PRA also organized workshops, seminars and walks to create awareness among the people about the importance of taxes for country's development. The PRA had also facilitated 400 students under its senior and junior internship programmes.

In an effort to promote tax culture, he mentioned, a topic 'Agahi' (Awareness about tax) had also been incorporated in the 8th Class syllabus of educational institutions.

Javed Ahmed also briefed the officers' delegation about the PRA's initiatives of e-courts, eIMS, blue-sky thinking system etc.

