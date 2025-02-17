Officers’ Delegation Visits FDA City
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 07:17 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A group of officers participating in the 52nd Common Training at Civil Service academy, Lahore on a study tour visited FDA City Sargodha Road, here on Monday.
The group of officers was headed by Additional Director Dr. Shabbir Akbar Zaidi and Qadir Nawaz Karr.
Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry welcomed the officers and briefed them about the organizational structure, jurisdiction, budget, development activities, services provided and future proposed development projects of FDA.
Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ijaz Chatha, Chief Engineer Mehra Ayub, and other officers were present on the occasion.
The DG briefed the delegation about the details of FDA services including digitization of record, smart property cards, e-challan system, issuing various types of NOCs online including ownership certificates, helpline 1237, Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road Flyover project completed at a cost of Rs 1.36 billion and a state-of-the-art sports complex with funds of Rs 700 million, development of Central Park etc.
On this occasion, commemorative shields were also exchanged between Additional Director Syed Shabbir Akbar Zaidi and Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry.
