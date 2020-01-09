UrduPoint.com
Officers Directed To Address Public Complaints In Week

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:53 PM

The district officers have been directed to address public complaints, received through Prime Minister's Citizen Portal and Chief Minister's Complaint Cell within seven days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The district officers have been directed to address public complaints, received through Prime Minister's Citizen Portal and Chief Minister's Complaint Cell within seven days.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Rana Akhlaq Ahmed said that no negligence would be tolerated which could create hurdles to implementation of good governance.

He said the improvement in the service delivery was top priority of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that the district administration addressed 250 complaints thus far, which were received through PM's Citizen Portal and CM's Complaint Cell.

District officers of health, education, revenue departments, Multan Development Authority (MDA), Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) and others were also present.

