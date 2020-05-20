Officers directed to ensure presence at station during Eid holidays

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed officers of all department to ensure their presence in the district during Eid holidays in order to combat COVID-19, locust swarm attack and maintain law and order situation.

The directive was issued on Wednesday, keeping in view the emergency situation due to coronavirus pandemic, combat locust and maintain peace.

Officers of all departments will follow the instruction. The officers will not proceed on station leave without prior approval from the deputy commissioner.

The officers were also directed to keep their cell phone on (functional) during the holidays otherwise stringent action would be initiated against them.