UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Officers Directed To Ensure Presence At Station During Eid Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:36 PM

Officers directed to ensure presence at station during Eid holidays

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed officers of all department to ensure their presence in the district during Eid holidays in order to combat COVID-19, locust swarm attack and maintain law and order situation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed officers of all department to ensure their presence in the district during Eid holidays in order to combat COVID-19, locust swarm attack and maintain law and order situation.

The directive was issued on Wednesday, keeping in view the emergency situation due to coronavirus pandemic, combat locust and maintain peace.

Officers of all departments will follow the instruction. The officers will not proceed on station leave without prior approval from the deputy commissioner.

The officers were also directed to keep their cell phone on (functional) during the holidays otherwise stringent action would be initiated against them.

Related Topics

Attack Law And Order Holidays All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Malaysia's COVID-19 cases pass 7,000 mark after 31 ..

2 minutes ago

Climate change is turning Antarctica green, study ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes OIC-IPHRC's statement condemning ..

3 minutes ago

Equities rally stalls on lingering economic uncert ..

3 minutes ago

Palestinian president ends security agreements wit ..

3 minutes ago

GNA Air Forces Destroy Haftar's Missile Defense Sy ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.