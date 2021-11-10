Officers directed to ensure transparency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah directed the officers to ensure good governance, transparency and service delivery in all cases, saying that immediate solution to problems of people was top priority of the Punjab Chief Minister.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) here on Wednesday.

He directed the officers to adopt a policy of mutual liaison for the development of the district.

He also directed the officers to submit weekly reports of ongoing schemes.

Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah that schemes of public interest should be completed within the stipulated period and the pace of development work would be expedited. He warned that there should be no compromise on the quality of work.

The Provincial Minister said that in order to complete the development schemes, officers would have to perform their duties with honesty, adding that officers with no interest would not be tolerated.

The price mechanism should be made more efficient so that maximum relief could be provided to the people, he added.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, ADC Finance & Planning Omar Farooq Warraich, Muhammad Arshad, Zainul Abidin, Deputy Director Development Asif Mehmood, XEN Highway Samiullah Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leaders and others attended the meeting.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Narowal gave a detailed briefing to the ministeron the ongoing development schemes in the district.