Officers directed to expedite anti-dengue activities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali directed officers concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas.

According to a district administration spokesperson here on Wednesday, the DC said that indoor and outdoor surveillance should be conducted in the district due to current weather conditions.

The authorities should take effective measures to control dengue while special teams underanti-dengue drive should inspect residential and commercial places and educate people about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue, he added.

The DC said hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns should be checked properly.