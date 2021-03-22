UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Officers Directed To Improve Performance

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 04:29 PM

Officers directed to improve performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Administrator City District Government Peshawar (CDGP), Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mahmood has directed all subordinate administrative officer to improve their performance forthwith.

He issued these directives during a meeting regarding the performance of City District Government and district administration here on Monday. Besides Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shama Niamat, Director General (DG) CDGP, Mian Shafiq-ur-Rehman and the officers of 18 subordinate administrative departments also attended the meeting.

During a meeting, the Administrator, DC Peshawar have given detailed briefing regarding performance of the subordinate departments and he issued important directives in this regard.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed all administrative officers to improve their performance as it was need of the time.

In this connection, he stressed for following rules and regulations in letter and spirit and instead of restricting themselves to performance of only official duty, they should also perform additional duty to adopt the habit of duty night duties in real sense.

He said "Peshawar is the provincial metropolis, the officers would required to utilize their all capabilities for achieving its actual position and they would have to show better performance than 100%." For immediate resolution of public grievances, he urged them to take maximum guidance from Citizen Portal and directed redressal of complaints within 24 hours and report in this regard on daily basis.

The Deputy Commissioner shared his personal cell phone number with all officers and directed them for remaining in contact with him in connections with the resolution of public complaints and bringing further improvement in their performance.

He warned the officers to consider themselves as servants of the people in real sense while those showing negligence in performance of their duties should not expect any leniency.

