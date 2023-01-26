UrduPoint.com

Officers, Employees Can't Deliver Without Discipline, Teamwork: Deputy Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Officers, employees can't deliver without discipline, teamwork: Deputy commissioner

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said that the government officers and employees who completed their term of service in an honorable manner within the scope of the constitution and law deserve to be congratulated.

Officers and employees of any department can not deliver without discipline and teamwork.

He expressed these views while addressing a luncheon ceremony hosted by Employees Welfare Association, DC Office Sialkot in honor of 27 officers and employees who completed their tenure in the office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rizwan Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sufian Dilawar, Superintendent DC Office Asad Ghuman, Karamat Ali, Shahid Shamsi, Karamat Ali, Anwar Kahlu, Naeem Butt, Asif Shah, Malik Maisam and Nisar Ahmed attended the event.

Addressing on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi said officers and employees were like a family.

He said that government employees who had completed their service should keep themselves busy in social services instead of sitting at home after retirement.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, ADC Revenue Rizwan Mehmood, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sufian Dilawar distributed gifts and commemorative shields to the retiring employees.

Related Topics

Sialkot Family Event Government

Recent Stories

Pension Authority participates in 6th GCC Internat ..

Pension Authority participates in 6th GCC International Communications Team meet ..

46 minutes ago
 FAB reports full year 2022 Group Net Profit of AED ..

FAB reports full year 2022 Group Net Profit of AED13.4 billion, up 7% yoy

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor-General on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th January 2023

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of AED651 million

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.