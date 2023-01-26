SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said that the government officers and employees who completed their term of service in an honorable manner within the scope of the constitution and law deserve to be congratulated.

Officers and employees of any department can not deliver without discipline and teamwork.

He expressed these views while addressing a luncheon ceremony hosted by Employees Welfare Association, DC Office Sialkot in honor of 27 officers and employees who completed their tenure in the office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rizwan Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sufian Dilawar, Superintendent DC Office Asad Ghuman, Karamat Ali, Shahid Shamsi, Karamat Ali, Anwar Kahlu, Naeem Butt, Asif Shah, Malik Maisam and Nisar Ahmed attended the event.

Addressing on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi said officers and employees were like a family.

He said that government employees who had completed their service should keep themselves busy in social services instead of sitting at home after retirement.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, ADC Revenue Rizwan Mehmood, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sufian Dilawar distributed gifts and commemorative shields to the retiring employees.