Officers Express Gratitude To CM Maryam For Her Confidence In Punjab Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Inspector General Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, chaired a follow-up RPOs conference at the Central Police Office here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Inspector General Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, chaired a follow-up RPOs conference at the Central Police Office here on Thursday.

All RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, and senior officers of the province attended the conference.

Police officers expressed gratitude for the confidence shown by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Punjab Police and declaring the Punjab Police as her front line force. Senior police officers affirmed their commitment to make the province a stronghold of security under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's teamwork. Police officer reiterated their determination to further improve police working in view of Key Performance Indicators system.

The IG Punjab has directed to adopt zero tolerance towards corruption, intensify efforts in crime prevention, and for enhanced service delivery with renewed vigour.

During the conference, a review of security arrangements for Muharram was conducted, with briefings given by RPOs and DPOs.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that ensuring a peaceful and secure Muharram is Punjab Police's strong commitment. He emphasized collaboration with local religious scholars, community leaders, and institutions to thwart conspiracies by anti-state and anti-peace elements. Infrastructure development, service delivery projects, and facility upgrades were also discussed during the meeting.

The IG Punjab highlighted the timely completion of Smart Police Stations and Safe Cities projects. Measures to enhance the welfare of police personnel and their families are being expanded too.

Additional IGs, including Special Branch, Welfare & Finance, MD Safe City Authority, DIGs, CTO Lahore, and senior officers, attended the conference.

