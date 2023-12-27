Open Menu

Officers From 34th SMC Visit IUB

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Officers from 34th SMC visit IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Officers from the 34th Senior Management Course (SMC) of the National Institute of Management Islamabad visited the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IBU).

Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum welcomed the distinguished officers to the IUB and briefed them about the history of the university, teaching and research in the field of higher education, and the performance of teaching and non-teaching departments.

She said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is a great institution of learning with a hundred years of ancient history.

It was founded by Nawab of Bahawalpur Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V in 1925 as Jamia Abbasia.

This university was chartered in 1975, setting various stages of development. Presently the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has around 1400 teachers serving in 15 faculties and 6 campuses.

The number of students in the university is around 65 thousand. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is among the top 1000 universities in the world in the Times Higher Education ranking.

The members of the delegation appreciated Islamia University Bahawalpur's high teaching and research quality, curricular and co-curricular activities, and the role of Jamia in promoting higher education in the region.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Education Bahawalpur IUB From Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah- ..

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II

2 hours ago
 Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elect ..

Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elections

3 hours ago
 Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response t ..

Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response to Australia's 318 runs

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted re ..

Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted record

4 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release f ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release from Adiala jail         ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

9 hours ago
 UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

18 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

18 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

18 hours ago
 Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

18 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan