Officers from 34th SMC visit IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Officers from the 34th Senior Management Course (SMC) of the National Institute of Management Islamabad visited the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IBU).

Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum welcomed the distinguished officers to the IUB and briefed them about the history of the university, teaching and research in the field of higher education, and the performance of teaching and non-teaching departments.

She said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is a great institution of learning with a hundred years of ancient history.

It was founded by Nawab of Bahawalpur Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V in 1925 as Jamia Abbasia.

This university was chartered in 1975, setting various stages of development. Presently the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has around 1400 teachers serving in 15 faculties and 6 campuses.

The number of students in the university is around 65 thousand. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is among the top 1000 universities in the world in the Times Higher Education ranking.

The members of the delegation appreciated Islamia University Bahawalpur's high teaching and research quality, curricular and co-curricular activities, and the role of Jamia in promoting higher education in the region.