Officers From National Institute Of Management Visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) A nine-member delegation of under-training officers from the National Institute of Management visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Friday.
Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Chief Administration Officer Shoaib Mahmood briefed the delegation on the workings of the institution. The delegation was briefed on the first virtual women's police station in Pakistan and its facilities. The officers were informed about the Artificial Intelligence Traffic Management System and the Emergency 15 Panic Button. Work is underway on additional smart city projects in 18 cities, which will be completed soon.
Free Wi-Fi facilities are being provided at 100 locations, including hospitals, educational institutions, and parks in Lahore.
According to the spokesperson for Safe Cities, the delegation was informed that over 4.5 lakh women have installed the Women Safety App.
The delegation was also briefed on the video call feature, Punjab Police App, and Safe City Web Portal for contacting virtual police. The delegation was also informed about the restoration of 15 emergency panic buttons at 100 locations across the city. The spokesperson for Punjab Safe Cities further said that women can install the Women Safety App to get timely assistance and information.
