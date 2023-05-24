UrduPoint.com

Officers From US Consulate Visit IUB Bahawalnagar Campus

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Officers from US Consulate visit IUB Bahawalnagar Campus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Consul General from the U.S. Consulate in Lahore William K. Makaneole along with Political and Economic Chief Kathleen Gibilisco, Public Affairs Officer Paul Garr, and Economic Specialist Amna Anis visited the Bahawalnagar Campus of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) today.

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob welcomed the guests and briefed them about the academic, research, and development activities at various campuses of the University scattered in all three districts.

The IUB has more than 65,000 students with 1,800 faculty members in 148 teaching departments. William K. Makaneole praised the tremendous pace of expansion and development, diversity of students, and research activities across the campuses within a short span of four years.

On this occasion, collaboration with U.S. educational institutions in teaching and research was also discussed. The U.S. Consul General also interacted with faculty, officers and students along with the vice chancellor and exchanged views on curricular and co-curricular activities.

Prof. Athar Mahboob thanked William K. Makaneole and other officials from the U.S. Consulate, Lahore for visiting Bahawalnagar Campus and also invited the U.S. consul general to visit the main university campus in Bahawalpur, which he graciously accepted.

Related Topics

Lahore Visit Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar IUB All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national eff ..

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national efforts for global leadership in ..

24 minutes ago
 NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnershi ..

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnership Days Event

55 minutes ago
 vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Po ..

Vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Portrait in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research pro ..

ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research projects

2 hours ago
 UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan ..

UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan championships on road to Paris ..

2 hours ago
 FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.