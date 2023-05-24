Officers from US Consulate visit IUB Bahawalnagar Campus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Consul General from the U.S. Consulate in Lahore William K. Makaneole along with Political and Economic Chief Kathleen Gibilisco, Public Affairs Officer Paul Garr, and Economic Specialist Amna Anis visited the Bahawalnagar Campus of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) today.

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob welcomed the guests and briefed them about the academic, research, and development activities at various campuses of the University scattered in all three districts.

The IUB has more than 65,000 students with 1,800 faculty members in 148 teaching departments. William K. Makaneole praised the tremendous pace of expansion and development, diversity of students, and research activities across the campuses within a short span of four years.

On this occasion, collaboration with U.S. educational institutions in teaching and research was also discussed. The U.S. Consul General also interacted with faculty, officers and students along with the vice chancellor and exchanged views on curricular and co-curricular activities.

Prof. Athar Mahboob thanked William K. Makaneole and other officials from the U.S. Consulate, Lahore for visiting Bahawalnagar Campus and also invited the U.S. consul general to visit the main university campus in Bahawalpur, which he graciously accepted.