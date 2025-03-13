Officers Involve In Illegal Detention Of Citizens Removed From Posts: IGP Tells IHC
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad on Thursday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that Superintendent Organized Crime Unit and SHO Secretariat have been removed from their post in a case pertaining illegal detention of a citizen Ali Muhammad.
The capital’s police chief also told the bench that they had written a letter to the ministry of Interior to form a joint investigation team (JIT) for departmental action against the aforesaid officials.
He said that the matter was sent to the FIA as well on charges of corruption against the said police officials.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani disposed of the case after the statement of IGP. Justice Kayani heard the case against the police officials for illegal detention of citizen Muhammad Ali.
IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi told the court that the SHO and SP have been removed from their posts. A JIT is being formed to ascertain all the facts and no officer involved will be spared.
The IG said that the Joint Investigation Team has to be formed by the Interior Secretary and a letter has been written to him for this. He said a special investigation team has also been formed and a departmental inquiry is also being conducted and the corruption-related matter has been sent to the FIA.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani inquired how much time is needed for the investigation, to which the IG said that the petitioner has been called, has not joined the investigation yet.
The police chief said that they are working quickly, the investigation will be completed soon. The petitioner's lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat said that if the application is disposed of now, we have no objection. The court disposed of the application after the statement of the IG Islamabad. Police officers are accused of keeping a citizen in illegal detention.
Recent Stories
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation
Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE
End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA accelerates operation against illegal constructions, encroachments6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Strengthens support for Somalia’s national identification system6 minutes ago
-
Wani lambastes India for imposing Ban on Kashmiri outfits6 minutes ago
-
ECC approves amendments to net-metering regulations6 minutes ago
-
Security forces foil terrorist attack in Jandola,eliminate 10 militants6 minutes ago
-
Officers involve in illegal detention of citizens removed from posts: IGP tells IHC6 minutes ago
-
Minister Yousaf, Archbishop Joseph discuss religious tolerance, interfaith harmony6 minutes ago
-
PU improves in QS subject ranking worldwide6 minutes ago
-
Life term awarded to 2 for killing lawyer during robbery16 minutes ago
-
Police begin crackdown under Tenancy Act16 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad directs immediate resolution of public issues and improved service delivery16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Culture Day postponed to April 1416 minutes ago