Officers involve in illegal detention of citizens removed from posts: IGP tells IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad on Thursday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that Superintendent Organized Crime Unit and SHO Secretariat have been removed from their post in a case pertaining illegal detention of a citizen Ali Muhammad.

The capital’s police chief also told the bench that they had written a letter to the ministry of Interior to form a joint investigation team (JIT) for departmental action against the aforesaid officials.

He said that the matter was sent to the FIA as well on charges of corruption against the said police officials.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani disposed of the case after the statement of IGP. Justice Kayani heard the case against the police officials for illegal detention of citizen Muhammad Ali.

IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi told the court that the SHO and SP have been removed from their posts. A JIT is being formed to ascertain all the facts and no officer involved will be spared.

The IG said that the Joint Investigation Team has to be formed by the Interior Secretary and a letter has been written to him for this. He said a special investigation team has also been formed and a departmental inquiry is also being conducted and the corruption-related matter has been sent to the FIA.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani inquired how much time is needed for the investigation, to which the IG said that the petitioner has been called, has not joined the investigation yet.

The police chief said that they are working quickly, the investigation will be completed soon. The petitioner's lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat said that if the application is disposed of now, we have no objection. The court disposed of the application after the statement of the IG Islamabad. Police officers are accused of keeping a citizen in illegal detention.