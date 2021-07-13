UrduPoint.com
Officers, Journalists Condole With Director Information

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 07:13 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Officials, staff of Divisional Information Department Shaheed Benazirabad and journalists on Tuesday expressed deep sense of sorrow on the death of brother's wife of Director Information Shafique Hussain Memon at his office.

They prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

