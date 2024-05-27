Officers must go in field to ensure provision of water at tail ends: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Punjab Irrigation Minister Muhammad Kazim Pirzada on Monday said that all officers should go in filed and ensure provision of water at tail ends of their canals.

In his video message issued here, he said that officers should also speed up their efforts to stop water theft.

He said that officers must stay in touch with farmers so that their irrigation related problems could be solved.

He said that strict action would be taken if problems of farmers would not be solved.

Kazim Pirzada said that problems of farmers would be solved on immediate basis as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He said, "Officers who ensure provision of water at tail ends deserve appreciation."