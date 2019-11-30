UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Officers Must Work As Per Rules: Punjab Chief Secretary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:42 PM

Officers must work as per rules: Punjab chief secretary

Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has said that all officers should work as per rules and without any pressure to provide relief to people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has said that all officers should work as per rules and without any pressure to provide relief to people.

Presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Saturday, he said that solution of problems of people was top priority of the government and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

All administrative officers must work with sincerity to improve governance and public service, he added.

He said that officers should also conduct field visits to review things in a better way. Officers of various departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab All Government Top

Recent Stories

Pak Navy foils narcotics smuggling attempt

8 minutes ago

Graduates urged to face challenges with courage, p ..

8 minutes ago

All set to celebrate Sindhi Culture Day on Sunday

8 minutes ago

Teenager dies as pistol goes off accidentally in F ..

8 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 30 Nov 2019

9 minutes ago

Typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) campaign concludes ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.