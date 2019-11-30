Officers Must Work As Per Rules: Punjab Chief Secretary
Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has said that all officers should work as per rules and without any pressure to provide relief to people
Presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Saturday, he said that solution of problems of people was top priority of the government and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.
All administrative officers must work with sincerity to improve governance and public service, he added.
He said that officers should also conduct field visits to review things in a better way. Officers of various departments attended the meeting.