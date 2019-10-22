Officers of 26th Senior Management Course visit Central Police Office

Officers of 26th Senior Management Course SMC paid a study tour to Central Police Office, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Officers of 26th Senior Management Course SMC paid a study tour to Central Police Office, here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Additional IG Operations Punjab Inam Ghani said that following the measures of smart and community policing, Punjab Police are ensuring supremacy of law and protection of lives and properties of masses.

Following the example of Lahore safe city, surveillance systems are working for monitoring of big cities of the province and these updated and modern integrated system not only played its role in law and order but also for maintaining traffic management and eliminating the incidents of terrorism, he said and added that especially street crimes have been halted with the effective monitoring network through these systems.

He further said that modern training and investigation modules are being benefited for enhancing efficiency of Police force and for facilities of public, adding that public service delivery has been separated from general policing and Khidmat Marakiz have been established in this regard where the citizens can enjoy more than one dozen services under one roof.

Addl. IG operations briefed the delegation about the working, modern projects and operational proceedings of Punjab Police and apprised the participants of IT reforms of Police, law and order situation and steps taken for controlling extremism and terrorism. He further told that efficiency of Punjab Police has been enhanced with the formations of Dolphin, PRU, Anti Riot, Riverine and SPU forces and law and order situation is getting improved day by day with the help of these forces.

He responded while answering to the queries of the participants that elements of terrorism and their facilitators have almost been ended across the province with the help of successful operations conducted by the CTD whereas process of close coordination and information sharing with other provincial police forces is also being implemented to eliminate anti social elements.

At the end of the visit of officers of 26th Senior Management Course, Souvenirs were exchanged between Addl. IGP operations Punjab and head of SMC delegation.

DIG Operations Punjab Capt (R) Atta Muhammad, DIG Headquarters Syed Khurram Ali and AIG Operations Imran Kishwar were also present.