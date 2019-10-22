UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Officers Of 26th Senior Management Course Visit Central Police Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:24 PM

Officers of 26th Senior Management Course visit Central Police Office

Officers of 26th Senior Management Course SMC paid a study tour to Central Police Office, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Officers of 26th Senior Management Course SMC paid a study tour to Central Police Office, here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Additional IG Operations Punjab Inam Ghani said that following the measures of smart and community policing, Punjab Police are ensuring supremacy of law and protection of lives and properties of masses.

Following the example of Lahore safe city, surveillance systems are working for monitoring of big cities of the province and these updated and modern integrated system not only played its role in law and order but also for maintaining traffic management and eliminating the incidents of terrorism, he said and added that especially street crimes have been halted with the effective monitoring network through these systems.

He further said that modern training and investigation modules are being benefited for enhancing efficiency of Police force and for facilities of public, adding that public service delivery has been separated from general policing and Khidmat Marakiz have been established in this regard where the citizens can enjoy more than one dozen services under one roof.

Addl. IG operations briefed the delegation about the working, modern projects and operational proceedings of Punjab Police and apprised the participants of IT reforms of Police, law and order situation and steps taken for controlling extremism and terrorism. He further told that efficiency of Punjab Police has been enhanced with the formations of Dolphin, PRU, Anti Riot, Riverine and SPU forces and law and order situation is getting improved day by day with the help of these forces.

He responded while answering to the queries of the participants that elements of terrorism and their facilitators have almost been ended across the province with the help of successful operations conducted by the CTD whereas process of close coordination and information sharing with other provincial police forces is also being implemented to eliminate anti social elements.

At the end of the visit of officers of 26th Senior Management Course, Souvenirs were exchanged between Addl. IGP operations Punjab and head of SMC delegation.

DIG Operations Punjab Capt (R) Atta Muhammad, DIG Headquarters Syed Khurram Ali and AIG Operations Imran Kishwar were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Law And Order Visit Traffic From

Recent Stories

Speakers call for awareness raising campaigns to f ..

54 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad to auction ca ..

2 minutes ago

National Games to begin on Nov 10: Minister

2 minutes ago

Over 60% of Foreign Investors Note Russia's Busine ..

2 minutes ago

Absconder wanted to police in double murder case a ..

2 minutes ago

4,889 confirmed dengue patients visit FGPC hospita ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.