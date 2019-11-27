UrduPoint.com
Officers Of 26th Senior Management Course Visit Central Police Office

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:01 PM

Additional IG Operations Punjab Inam Ghani Wednesday said that timely reforms and modern projects of technology in Punjab Police have upgraded working system of the department on modern basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional IG Operations Punjab Inam Ghani Wednesday said that timely reforms and modern projects of technology in Punjab Police have upgraded working system of the department on modern basis.

He said this while addressing to 24 senior officers coming from National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi, here at Central Police Office.

He said that zero tolerance policy has been adopted against criminals and anti social elements in order to protect lives and properties of the people. He said that specialized forces like CTD, SPU, Dolphin, PRU, SOU and Anti Riot force have played a vital role in elimination of crimes and terrorism whereas with the appointment of SP complaints, the delay in registration of cases has been ended despite gaining positive results by change in thana culture with the establishment of Front Desks.

He said that training syllabus of the force with respect to public dealing and stress management has been upgraded in accordance with the smart and community policing rules whereas police 'khidmat marakiz' have been established in all districts of the province for facilitation of public.

Inam Ghani said that, from these khidmat marakiz one can get the facilities of character certificates, tenancy registration along with other more than one dozen services under one roof.

He also briefed the delegation about operational methods and IT reforms of Punjab Police. He said that all Police Stations have been digitalised for bringing change in thana culture whereas CCTV cameras have been installed in rooms of front desk, lock-ups and SHOs.

At the end of the session, memorial souvenirs were exchanged between Addl IG Operations and Chief of the delegation.

