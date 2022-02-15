Officers of 30th senior management course visit PSCA

In a study tour arranged by senior management wing of National Management College Peshawar, a delegation of 15 BS-19 senior management officers from occupational groups - Pakistan Administrative Service, Police Service of Pakistan, Railways Group, Pakistan Customs Service, Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service and Information services visited PPIC3 center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :In a study tour arranged by senior management wing of National Management College Peshawar, a delegation of 15 BS-19 senior management officers from occupational groups - Pakistan Administrative Service, Police Service of Pakistan, Railways Group, Pakistan Customs Service, Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service and Information services visited PPIC3 center.

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about various functions of the authority. The delegation was briefed about intelligent traffic management system and e-challan system of the PSCA.

The delegates were also briefed on artificial intelligence, women safety app and lost & found center.

During the visit, the delegation observed the security and monitoring process with the help of safe cities cameras.

On this occasion, PSCA COO said that PSCA and police had played a significant role in the revival of international cricket in Pakistan. The delegation of senior management course acknowledged the project and praised the efforts by the safe cities authority in revival of cricket and crime prevention.

The participants said that due to modern infrastructure, Lahore was competing with major cities of the world.