Officers Of 33rd Senior Management Course Call On Commissioner Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation comprising officers from the 33rd Senior Management Course called on Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtisham Anwar on Wednesday.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division informed the officers about the historical and cultural background of the Bahawalpur Division.

He briefed about the economic, social, and future prospects of the region.

He informed the officers about the ongoing development projects and answered their questions.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Assistant Commissioner General Mohammad Tayyab, and Assistant Commissioner City Fazlur Rahman were also present on this occasion.

In the delegation of officers under training, Lieutenant (retd) Muhammad Shoaib Jadoon, Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia, Syed Ali Adnan Zaidi, Shahid Sattar, Arslan Aslam Malik, Sadia Saleem, Manza Ayesha, Tanveer Majeed Bhatti, Muhammad Mohsin, Atif Zulfiqar, Amjad Shoaib Khan, Shafaq Saleem, Zulfiqar Ali and Muneebur Rahman were present.

