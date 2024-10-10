Open Menu

Officers Of 36th SMC Visit BISP Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Officers of 36th SMC visit BISP office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A delegation of 17 officers from the 36th Senior Management Course (SMC) of the National Institute of Management (NIM) visited the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) headquarters on Thursday to gain insights into the program's operations and its impact on vulnerable communities across Pakistan.

The delegation was welcomed by the Secretary of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Mr. Amer Ali Ahmad.

Secretary BISP briefed the delegation on BISP’s core initiatives, including Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif, Nashonuma, the Undergraduate Scholarship, and the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).

He told the delegation that once one becomes part of this organization he is able to recognize the significance, spread and impact of BISP on the marginalized communities of the country.

He highlighted that BISP has adopted a new payment model for its quarterly tranche disbursements.

While the previous model involved only two banks, the new model has expanded to six banks.

The step was taken to streamline cash disbursements and ensure transparency.

He further shared that the new payment model will save BISP Rs. 02 billion annually. To ensure transparency, payments are disbursed through designated campsites under the supervision of BISP staff in coordination with local administration.

The Secretary also emphasized the reliability of the NSER database, which is widely utilized by both public and private organizations for various social safety projects. International Development Partners of BISP also recognize the database's authenticity.

The visit concluded with an interactive Question and Answers session, where the participants expressed their gratitude for the detailed briefing and praised BISP’s efforts in supporting marginalized communities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit From Billion

Recent Stories

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

2 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

3 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

4 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

4 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

8 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

20 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

21 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

23 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan