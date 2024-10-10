Officers of 36th SMC visit BISP office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A delegation of 17 officers from the 36th Senior Management Course (SMC) of the National Institute of Management (NIM) visited the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) headquarters on Thursday to gain insights into the program's operations and its impact on vulnerable communities across Pakistan.

The delegation was welcomed by the Secretary of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Mr. Amer Ali Ahmad.

Secretary BISP briefed the delegation on BISP’s core initiatives, including Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif, Nashonuma, the Undergraduate Scholarship, and the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).

He told the delegation that once one becomes part of this organization he is able to recognize the significance, spread and impact of BISP on the marginalized communities of the country.

He highlighted that BISP has adopted a new payment model for its quarterly tranche disbursements.

While the previous model involved only two banks, the new model has expanded to six banks.

The step was taken to streamline cash disbursements and ensure transparency.

He further shared that the new payment model will save BISP Rs. 02 billion annually. To ensure transparency, payments are disbursed through designated campsites under the supervision of BISP staff in coordination with local administration.

The Secretary also emphasized the reliability of the NSER database, which is widely utilized by both public and private organizations for various social safety projects. International Development Partners of BISP also recognize the database's authenticity.

The visit concluded with an interactive Question and Answers session, where the participants expressed their gratitude for the detailed briefing and praised BISP’s efforts in supporting marginalized communities.