Officers of 38th MCMC meet Commissioner Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) A group of officers of the 38th Mid-Career Management Course called on Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtisham Anwar at his office on Monday.

The commissioner informed the under-training officers of the National Institute of Management Lahore about the historical, geographical and cultural background of the Bahawalpur Division.

He briefed them about the future prospects of the region including geographical, economic, social and development factors.

He also told the under-training officers about the ongoing development projects and answered their questions.

Additional Commissioner Consolidation Ashfaq Ahmed Sial and Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab were also present on this occasion.

The delegation of under-training officers included Sarosh Ejaz Paracha, Muhammad Zulqarnain, Mirza Kashif Majeed, Irfan Mahmood, Quratul Ain Fatima, Muhammad Ahmad Qureshi, Hussain Ali, Muhammad Wasim Tariq, Muhammad Arsalan, Adeel Haider, Salman Khan, Ameera Badar, Shazia Sarwar and Hasan Afzal.