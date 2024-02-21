Officers Of 39th MCMC Meet Commissioner Hazara
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 08:22 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A delegation comprising officers from Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) of the National Institute of Management Islamabad Wednesday met with Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zahir-ul-Islam during their visit of Abbottabad to discuss various aspects of the region's development.
Syed Zahir-ul-Islam gave a detailed briefing to the visiting delegation of 39th MCMC about the ongoing progress and developmental initiatives within Hazara Division.
He particularly highlighted significant infrastructure projects pertaining to electricity and the various ongoing developmental projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Commissioner Hazara emphasized the importance of officers executing their duties with utmost excellence and integrity, stressing the pivotal role they play in the region's advancement and prosperity.
The course coordinator presented a shield to the commissioner Hazara division for appreciation and recognition for his valuable contributions, at the conclusion of the course.
