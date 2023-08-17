Open Menu

Officers Of 46th STP Called On Commissioner Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Officers of 46th STP called on Commissioner Bahawalpur

The 36 participant officers of the 46th Specialized Training Program of the Civil Service Academy called on Commissioner Bahawalpur Division at Circuit House

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The 36 participant officers of the 46th Specialized Training Program of the Civil Service academy called on Commissioner Bahawalpur Division at Circuit House.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr.

Ehtesham Anwar briefed the officers about the historical, geographical, and cultural background of Bahawalpur Division.

He briefed about the region's economic, and social development and future prospects.

He informed the officers about the ongoing development projects and answered their questions. Additional Commissioner Coordination Jam Aftab Hussain and Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab were present.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

2 minutes ago
 Poster and video making competition held in Mehran ..

Poster and video making competition held in Mehran University

2 minutes ago
 PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under M ..

PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under MPO

2 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq committed to provide ..

2 minutes ago
 Al-Nisa Secretariat inaugurated at ANF HQ

Al-Nisa Secretariat inaugurated at ANF HQ

2 minutes ago
 Rain expected at isolated parts of country:PMD

Rain expected at isolated parts of country:PMD

17 minutes ago
Sikh delegation calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan ..

Sikh delegation calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

11 minutes ago
 Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

11 minutes ago
 Saudi embassy commemorates Pakistan's Independence ..

Saudi embassy commemorates Pakistan's Independence Day with spirited celebration ..

11 minutes ago
 Police holds flag march in city

Police holds flag march in city

12 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews ongoing 1762 development projects ..

Meeting reviews ongoing 1762 development projects of South Punjab

12 minutes ago
 Accused in fratricide case apprehended in Kohat

Accused in fratricide case apprehended in Kohat

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan