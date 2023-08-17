Officers of 46th STP called on Commissioner Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The 36 participant officers of the 46th Specialized Training Program of the Civil Service academy called on Commissioner Bahawalpur Division at Circuit House.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr.

Ehtesham Anwar briefed the officers about the historical, geographical, and cultural background of Bahawalpur Division.

He briefed about the region's economic, and social development and future prospects.

He informed the officers about the ongoing development projects and answered their questions. Additional Commissioner Coordination Jam Aftab Hussain and Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab were present.