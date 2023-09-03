Open Menu

Officers Of Art Councils Removed Over Negligence

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2023 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has taken decisive action against proliferation of obscene dances in Gujranwala and Faisalabad and orders have been issued to remove directors of the arts council in these cities over their failure to curb performance of indecent performances in local theaters. Furthermore, theaters in Faisalabad and Gujranwala that were showcasing such lewd performances have been promptly shuttered.

Amir Mir emphasised that the two arts council directors were protecting individuals perpetuating obscenity under the guise of art.

After dismissal of officers, new officers have been appointed. He underscored that stringent directives have been dispatched to the heads of arts councils throughout Punjab, mandating rigorous oversight of stage productions. Swift and severe measures will be taken in response to any complaints arising in this regard.

The minister said that efforts were underway to amend the Dramatic Performance Act of 1876, with the Primary objective of eradicating obscenity from theaters. Once these amendments were enacted, all sealed theaters would be permitted to resume their operations.

