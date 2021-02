ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Officers of Inland Revenue Service approved for promotion from BS-20 to BS-21, said a Notification of Cabinet Secretariat.

According to notification, the 10 officer which are approved for promotion from BS-20 to BS-21 are Tariq Mustafa Khan, Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, Muhammad Azam Sheikh, Syed Mahmood Hussain Jafri, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Abid Raza Bodla, Ms Ayesha Khalid, Karamatullah Khan Chaudhry.

While 24 officers of Inland Revenue Service which are approved for promotion from BS-19 to BS-20 are Muhammad Safdar, Muhammad Abu Bakar Siddique, Ms Tajamal Bilquis, Fauzia Adil, and Dr.

Razi-ur-Rehman Khan, Shaheed Mehboob, Muhammad Bilal Malik, Barrister Nowsherwan Khan, Imran Shabbir, Fazal -e- Subhan, Syed Farooq Jamil, Mussarat Ullah Khan, Naib Ail Pathan, Dr.Najeebullah, Zahida Sarfraz, , Waqas Aslam, Naveed Khalid Khan, Abdul Malik Durrani, Rana Waqar Ali, Azhar Erum Memon, Muhammad Nawaz, Javed Iqbal, Sajjad Amjad and Uzma Munir.

The Inland Revenue Service officer Muhammad Asad Tahir is approved for Appointment on Acting Charge Basis from BS-19 to BS-20, cabinet Secretariat Notification said.