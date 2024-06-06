Officers Of NIM Visits LDA Office
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A delegation of National Institute of Management’s 40th mid-career management course visited Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office on Thursday.
The delegation, welcomed by DG Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Tahir Farooq, was briefed on various initiatives. Additional DG Headquarters provided detailed briefing on working of various sections of LDA to the delegation.
Delegates were briefed on Master Planning, Urban Planning, Town Planning, and other sections. Efforts are under way to make Lahore a livable city as per the vision of Punjab chief minister, the DG LDA told the delegation.
He said that work was continuing on restructuring of LDA in light of Punjab chief minister's vision while initiatives including anti-smog measures, rooftop gardening, promotion of cycling and greenery are being undertaken.
Tahir further said that work was ongoing on digitising records of LDA schemes, establishing LDA as a paperless entity.
Delegates were presented with souvenirs at the conclusion of the visit.
