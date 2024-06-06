Open Menu

Officers Of NIM Visits LDA Office

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Officers of NIM visits LDA office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A delegation of National Institute of Management’s 40th mid-career management course visited Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office on Thursday.

The delegation, welcomed by DG Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Tahir Farooq, was briefed on various initiatives. Additional DG Headquarters provided detailed briefing on working of various sections of LDA to the delegation.

Delegates were briefed on Master Planning, Urban Planning, Town Planning, and other sections. Efforts are under way to make Lahore a livable city as per the vision of Punjab chief minister, the DG LDA told the delegation.

He said that work was continuing on restructuring of LDA in light of Punjab chief minister's vision while initiatives including anti-smog measures, rooftop gardening, promotion of cycling and greenery are being undertaken.

Tahir further said that work was ongoing on digitising records of LDA schemes, establishing LDA as a paperless entity.

Delegates were presented with souvenirs at the conclusion of the visit.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Cycling Visit

Recent Stories

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

25 minutes ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

48 minutes ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

1 hour ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

2 hours ago
 Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

2 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

2 hours ago
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

7 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

16 hours ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan