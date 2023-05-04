UrduPoint.com

Officers Of Specialized Training Programme Visit Civil Secretariat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Officers of specialized training programme visit Civil Secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The under-training officers of 46th Specialized Training Programme visited the Punjab Civil Secretariat as a part of their study tour here on Thursday.

The delegation was briefed on law and order situation, e-governance and administrative structure in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhter Zaman said that the use of modern technology was indispensable for improving governance and service delivery. He mentioned that paperless working had been started in departments to improve their performance while a system of e-procurement had been introduced to ensure transparency.

The chief secretary urged officers to perform their duties honestly, diligently and with a spirit of public service, adding that the government officials must deal with people politely.

He also answered the questions of the participants.

The additional chief secretary (Home) and administrative secretaries of various departmentswere also present.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Law And Order Government

Recent Stories

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

2 minutes ago
 UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#03 ..

UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#039; Summit visualising future o ..

2 minutes ago
 Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disast ..

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disaster Mitigation

58 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

1 hour ago
 DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Sa ..

DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Samsung Pay to its digital servi ..

1 hour ago
 The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry ..

The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the Preside ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.