Officers of specialized training programme visit Civil Secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The under-training officers of 46th Specialized Training Programme visited the Punjab Civil Secretariat as a part of their study tour here on Thursday.

The delegation was briefed on law and order situation, e-governance and administrative structure in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhter Zaman said that the use of modern technology was indispensable for improving governance and service delivery. He mentioned that paperless working had been started in departments to improve their performance while a system of e-procurement had been introduced to ensure transparency.

The chief secretary urged officers to perform their duties honestly, diligently and with a spirit of public service, adding that the government officials must deal with people politely.

He also answered the questions of the participants.

The additional chief secretary (Home) and administrative secretaries of various departmentswere also present.