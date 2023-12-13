Open Menu

Officers Participating In 34th Senior Management Course Visit RUDA

December 13, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) is working towards the revival of River Ravi along with other initiatives, which will be beneficial for the general public.

CEO RUDA Imran Amin said this while speaking to the delegation of government officials currently participating in 34th Senior Management Course (SMC) at National Institute of Management (NIM) during their visit to RUDA. The delegation was briefed about the functioning and initiatives of RUDA.

Imran Amin said that policy formulation and implementation at strategic and operational level is prerequisite for organizational growth, which is being followed in true letter and spirit.

The delegation, while expressing gratitude, appreciated the efforts of CEO RUDA Imran Amin and his team for ensuring essential components of organizational practices with an aim at focusing on housing challenges of service delivery. Furthermore, the delegation was also taken for field visit to Industrial Area and at the site of Chaharbagh to brief on ground development projects.

COO RUDA Mansoor Janjua, Executive Director Commercial Kashif Qureshi, Director PR Abid Latif and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

