Officers Pay Homage To Shaheen Khalid For Her Services

Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:44 PM

Officers pay homage to Shaheen Khalid for her services

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Addl IGP PHP Zafar Iqbal Monday said that dutiful, able, hard working and honest police officers were prideful asset of the department.

He expressed these views while addressing the farewell ceremony of outgoing Additional Director Computer Bureau Shaheen Khalid here at Central Police Office.

He said that working of Police department had been modernised in accordance with the contemporary era with the help of untiring efforts, ability and professionalism of officers.

He said that the career of such officers was an unprecedented example for the rest of the force by which they could also improve their performance.

He said that as per the vision of IG Punjab, Shaheen Khalid had achieved the milestone of different modern policing projects which had considerably improved the operational methods and working of police.

Additional Director Computer Bureau Shaheen Khalid thanked the staff for arranging farewell ceremony and said that she always tried to fulfill her duties with full hard work, honesty and diligence, whereas cooperation and supervision of IG Punjab had always been with her in launching new projects.

The Computer Bureau staff and other officers paid homage to services of Shaheen Khalid, whereas Addl IG PHP presented memorial sovenoir to Shaheen Khalid.

Addl IG welfare and finance Rao Sardar, DIG IT Zulfuqar Hameed, DIG Legal Jawad Ahmad Dogar, DIG Head Quarters Syed Khurram Ali, DIG establishment Riffat Mukhtiar along with other officers were present on this occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

