Officers performance links with development projects: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvaiz Elahi said on Monday the performance of officers would be linked with the completion of development projects, therefore administrative secretaries should ensure timely and proper utilization of development funds to achieve the desired results.

Addressing at the all secretaries conference here at Darbar Hall of the civil secretariat, he issued guidelines for the early completion of development schemes, achievement of good governance targets and price control, and emphasised that a decision on the summary or file should be made within two days positively.

An implementation mechanism would be determined to ensure speedy disposal of the summary or file in the Chief Minister's Office, he added. Similarly, tenure postings would be ensured so that officers could perform and deliver duties wholeheartedly. Alongside this, personal issues of officers would also be resolved on priority, he mentioned.

The proposal to restore the magisterial system for price control was also considered and the CM ordered a feasible mechanism for controlling prices. The secretaries' offices would be open to the public from 9:30 am to 11:00 am daily; he said and emphasised that the common man's problems should be resolved in their cities and they shouldn't have to go all the way to Lahore for this.

"Together we have to fulfill the mission of welfare of the nation and I want the bureaucrats of my team to serve the people with peace and satisfaction", he said.

The CM said that welfare projects would be implemented as a result of collective wisdom, adding that whatever project was started, all efforts should be made to complete it wholeheartedly.

He said that the scope of land centres would be expanded up to the Kanungo level to benefit farmers. A lot of reforms could be introduced in the archaic prison system with good administrative planning and firm intention, he said.

The chief minister said that teachers' training programmes would be made more efficient and effective to improve educational standards. He said that a practical Act would be introduced to curb the menace of drugs in educational institutions and, now, the heads of the educational institutions would also be held responsible for the use of drugs by their students. "I will personally monitor all the issues myself, he added.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal said that the secretaries and heads of institutions would strive for public welfare with all their hearts and every resource would be used to speed up the development of the people.

Secretaries of the south Punjab secretariat from Multan and Bahawalpur participated through a video link while secretaries of local government and industries departments attended the meeting from the field through a video link.

Former Federal minister Moonis Elahi, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, SeniorMember board of Revenue Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Additional Chief Secretary Asadullah Khan, formerprincipal secretary to CM GM Sikandar, besides secretaries of 42 departments attended the meeting.