Officers posted in KP Appellate Tribunal for Sales Tax

(@imziishan)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has transferred four officers of provincial bureaucracy against various vacant posts with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has transferred four officers of provincial bureaucracy against various vacant posts with immediate effect.

According to KP Establishment Department here Tuesday, Ikram Ullah Khan who was awaiting posting in establishment department has been posted as Technical Member KP Appellate Tribunal for Sales Tax on Services, Muhammad Kashif Nadeem, Secretary RTA Bannu has been posted as Registrar KP Appellate Tribunal for Sales Tax on Services.

Similarly, Said Nawab and Inayat Ullah awaiting postings in establishment department have been posted as Deputy Registrar KP Appellate Tribunal for Sales Tax and Assistant Registrar Appellate Tribunal for Sales Tax on Services.