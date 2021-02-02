Officers promoted to post of additional Secy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :On the recommendations of the Provincial Selection Board-II and with the approval of the competent authority i.e. Sindh Chief Minister, the two officers of Ex-PCS cadre (Bs-18) have been promoted to the posts of Additional Secretary or equivalent to BS-19, on regular basis, against clear vacancies, with immediate effect.

The officers who have been promoted are Syed Shujaat Hussain and Dr. Ali Nawaz .