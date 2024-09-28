Open Menu

Officers Reviews Cops For Induction In RRF

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 12:10 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) A meeting was held in the office of Rapid Response Force (RRF) on Friday to select officers and officials from Dadu, Jamshoro and Badin districts to become a part of the RRF.

Speaking on the occasion SSP RRF Naseem Ara Panhwar said they were looking for the cops who were physically and mentally capable to serve in the force whose responsibility was to quickly respond to crime situations.

In Charge Establishment at DIG Office Bashir Ahmed Shah, Establishment Clerk Bashir Junejo and other officials were also present in the meeting.

The SSP told that the officials selected in the RRF would be given an additional service allowance.

