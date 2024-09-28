Officers Reviews Cops For Induction In RRF
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 12:10 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) A meeting was held in the office of Rapid Response Force (RRF) on Friday to select officers and officials from Dadu, Jamshoro and Badin districts to become a part of the RRF.
Speaking on the occasion SSP RRF Naseem Ara Panhwar said they were looking for the cops who were physically and mentally capable to serve in the force whose responsibility was to quickly respond to crime situations.
In Charge Establishment at DIG Office Bashir Ahmed Shah, Establishment Clerk Bashir Junejo and other officials were also present in the meeting.
The SSP told that the officials selected in the RRF would be given an additional service allowance.
Recent Stories
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Given immense resources, Pakistan destined to achieve rightful position in comity of nations: COAS15 seconds ago
-
Murree witness divers events in connection with World Tourism Day27 seconds ago
-
APP’s employee deprived of motorcycle30 minutes ago
-
Gilani highlights vital role of textile sector in national economy1 hour ago
-
Romina Khursheed for promoting hygiene practices1 hour ago
-
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis1 hour ago
-
PM UNGA address reflects sentiments of Pakistanis, Kashmiris, Palestinians: Experts2 hours ago
-
3-Day event on entrepreneurship kicks off at Mehran University2 hours ago
-
Free press essential for strengthening of democracy in any country: Amin Gandapur2 hours ago
-
AJK observes World Tourism Day2 hours ago
-
Chairman HEC stresses measures for continuous sustainable development of higher education sector2 hours ago
-
ECP prays for stay order against reserved seats judgment2 hours ago