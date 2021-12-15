Officers should play role in establishing good governance: Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha

:A delegation of Trainee officers led by Director General of National Management Course Iram Bukhari Wednesday called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha here at the Governor House Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of Trainee officers led by Director General of National Management Course Iram Bukhari Wednesday called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha here at the Governor House Quetta.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha said that raising voice for supporting of the helpless people was great responsibility of officers saying that it was important that government officials use their professional skills to solve the problems facing the people without coming under any kind of pressure.

He said that the officers should play their full role in establishing good governance and keeping the society free from illegitimate recommendations and corruption.

In response to a question, the Governor of Balochistan said that we have very beautiful places and promotion of tourism could strengthen the economy of the country and the province.

Referring to the duties of trainee officers, he said that the government officials have a key role that they benefit people from development projects and maintain good governance.

At the end, commemorative shields were exchanged between the distinguished guests.