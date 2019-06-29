UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Officers Should Provide Relief To Masses'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 08:51 PM

'Officers should provide relief to masses'

Provincial Secretary for Public Health Engineering, Housing and Urban Development Naseem Sadiq urged officers to change their mindset and provide the maximum relief to the masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary for Public Health Engineering, Housing and Urban Development Naseem Sadiq urged officers to change their mindset and provide the maximum relief to the masses.

He was chairing a meeting, attended by Water and Sanitation Authority officers, here on Saturday.

He said the officials should resolve problems of the masses on top priority and observed that the Wasa's role was very important.

He directed officials to perform swift services especially during rainy spell.

Earlier, Wasa Managing Director Rao Qasim said the Wasa was handling 65 sewerage of the city and providing clean water to 50 per cent population of the city.

On this occasion, local parliamentarians were also present.

Related Topics

Water Top Housing

Recent Stories

Security plan for markets, business centres in Kar ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 29 June 2019

1 minute ago

Two criminals' gangs busted, snatched vehicle reco ..

1 minute ago

Carrying snuff during traveling abroad banned

9 minutes ago

ANP leader shot dead in Peshawar

9 minutes ago

No extension in amnesty scheme: Shabbar Zaidi

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.