'Officers should provide relief to masses'

Provincial Secretary for Public Health Engineering, Housing and Urban Development Naseem Sadiq urged officers to change their mindset and provide the maximum relief to the masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary for Public Health Engineering, Housing and Urban Development Naseem Sadiq urged officers to change their mindset and provide the maximum relief to the masses.

He was chairing a meeting, attended by Water and Sanitation Authority officers, here on Saturday.

He said the officials should resolve problems of the masses on top priority and observed that the Wasa's role was very important.

He directed officials to perform swift services especially during rainy spell.

Earlier, Wasa Managing Director Rao Qasim said the Wasa was handling 65 sewerage of the city and providing clean water to 50 per cent population of the city.

On this occasion, local parliamentarians were also present.