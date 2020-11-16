Officers should remain active in field for dengue eradication: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that officers of departments concerned should remain active in the field for eradication of dengue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that officers of departments concerned should remain active in the field for eradication of dengue.

He was presiding over the meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti Dengue on Monday. ADCG Umar Maqbool, CEO DHA Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr. Aurangzaib and others were also present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the ACs for holding meetings of Tehsil Emergency Response Committees on regular basis and said that the officers of concerned departments should remain active in field to achieve desired results of the anti-dengue campaign.

He asked the departments concerned to take dengue issue very serious and ensure implementation on dengue surveillance with full responsibility.

He asked for submitting departmental performance reports regarding surveillance and prevention activities daily. The DC said that strict monitoring of anti-dengue measures was being carried out by district administration for the success of preventive and precautionary measures. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the staff deployed for anti-dengue campaign if they showed any negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance.