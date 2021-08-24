UrduPoint.com

Officers Showing Negligence In Corona Vaccination Drive To Face Action

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Officers showing negligence in Corona vaccination drive to face action

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Divisional administration Peshawar Tuesday decided legal action against all those officers and other employees showing negligence in Corona vaccination campaign.

The meeting held here with Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair. Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADCs), Gul Bano and Mohammad Imran Khan, District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Azmatullah Khan and other offices of district administration and health department also attended the meeting.

During meeting, the Divisional Commissioner was given detailed briefing regarding the ongoing Corona vaccination campaign.

The Commissioner was told that a door-to-door Corona vaccination campaign is continued in the provincial metropolis. It was told that the employees of health and revenue departments under the supervision of district administration are carrying out an effective awareness campaign to vaccinate people against Coronavirus.

Similarly, it was further told that vaccination is also continued in all Corona Vaccination Centres and Corona mobile Centres. During meeting it was directed that the target of vaccination will be achieved in any circumstances.

