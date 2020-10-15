Officers suspended over absence from duty

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has suspended two officers serving in Public Health and Fisheries departments over absence from duty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has suspended two officers serving in Public Health and Fisheries departments over absence from duty.

According to an official statement issued here Thursday, the services of Engineer Amna Waheed Awan, Executive Engineer (BPS-18) Public Health Tor Ghar has been suspended for a period of 90 days.

Likewise Assistant Director Fisheries Tor Ghar, Taj Muhammad has been suspended due to absence of duty. Assistant Director Batagram, Wasim Akram has been directed to hold additional charge of Assistant Director Fisheries Tor Gharin addition to his own duties till further orders.