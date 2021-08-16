Officers tasked to monitor development schemes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Works and Services in Sindh province Syed Zia Abbas Shah Rizvi on Monday asked the officers of his department to monitor the progress of ongoing development schemes.

The minister was presiding over a meeting of the officers of works and services department at highway rest house.

He directed the officers to put all those contractors in black list who were involved in using substandard materials and failed to complete the development schemes in time.

The minister further directed to incorporate the proposals and recommendations of public representatives while submitting development schemes under Annual Development Plan.

The estimates of the Tando Allahyar Bypass and Northern Bypass should be prepared at the earliest so that proposed projects could be started without any delay, he said.

He also directed to complete the development schemes of the health department as well as repair and maintenance of roads on priority basis. With the cooperation of the Forest Department, the officers should ensure tree plantation along the roads, he added.

The minister also reviewed the progress on development schemes being carried out under provincial and district annual development programmes as well as the maintenance and repair schemes.