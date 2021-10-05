Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: ACS South Punjab

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar has said that all the departments of national development should set targets for spending the annual budget within the financial year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar has said that all the departments of national development should set targets for spending the annual budget within the financial year.

In case of lapse, the officers concerned will be questioned, he announced this while addressing a high level meeting held in Committee Room of DC Office, Khanewal.

He informed that the Civil Secretariat was mobilized to play its role for good governance in South Punjab and to extend relief to the people at their doorstep, The ACS said that the government had issued strict instructions to curb profiteering.

He directed all the Deputy Commissioners of South Punjab to launch a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi briefed the meeting about the ongoing measures in all sectors of the district.

The DC said that record 1004 developmental projects have been initiated in the district for which Rs. 2384 million have been released while 398 development projects have been completed.

He said that new projects were being launched in all the four tehsils of the district to resolve the sewerage problems.

In September, 137 profiteers were arrested while cases were registered against 47 shopkeepers.

He said that action was taken against nine hoarders in September and hundreds of sacks of sugar and rice were recovered.While briefing about Corona vaccination campaign, he said that 12,64,228 people have been vaccinated so far in the district.

A systematic rate checking mechanism should be developed in the markets and the adherence to the rate list should be strictly enforced, the ACS and added that approval has been given to build a large livestock research centre in Jahangirabad, Khanewal.

He directed to intensify the corona vaccination and anti-dengue campaign and said that vacant posts of doctors would be filled in all public health centers very soon.

The Secretary P&D South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal said that the pace of work on development projects in Khanewal district was satisfactory.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Aamir Khattak, Secretary Services Ms. Noushin Malik, Secretary P&D Shoaib Iqbal, Secretary Forest Sarfraz Magsi, Secretary Livestock Aftab Pirzada, Additional Secretary Coordination Rana Rizwan Qadeer and Deputy Secretary Abdul Sabur Thakur.