Officers To Pay Attention On Solving Problems Of Public: DC Kachhi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Officers to pay attention on solving problems of public: DC Kachhi

Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Captain Retired Jameel Ahmed Baloch Tuesday directed all officers that they should pay special attention to solving the problems of the people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Captain Retired Jameel Ahmed Baloch Tuesday directed all officers that they should pay special attention to solving the problems of the people.

He gave this directive while chairing a review meeting of all district heads at his office. All the officers briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the ongoing development projects and public interest issues in their respective departments.

DC Captain Retired Jameel Ahmed Baloch directed all officers that they should pay special to address the complaints facing by masses regarding the projects from people and resolve them immediately.

He said that the district administration was keeping an eye on the performance of all the departments so that efforts should be made to leave no stone unturned in the service of the public.

The Deputy Commissioner specially instructed the officers to pay attention to the cleanliness of the cities and to make special arrangements for cleanliness in markets and other public places in all concerned cities to keep the area clean.

While instructing the Xens, he said that the quality of ongoing development projects across the district should not only be ensured, but prioritized for their completion so that people would get benefit from completion of ongoing projects.

He said that delay in completion of these development projects would not be tolerated in any case saying that advance payment should never be made if the departments from whom advance payment has been made complete the work as soon as possible otherwise action would be taken against them.

