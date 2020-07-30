Officers to remain present in field on Eidul Azha to provide relief to people: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government, Forests and Wildlife and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that all agencies concerned have taken concerted steps under a joint strategy to provide relief to the people on the occasion of Eidul Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government, Forests and Wildlife and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that all agencies concerned have taken concerted steps under a joint strategy to provide relief to the people on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

He said this in a statement issued here on Thursday. He said that all the local body and district administration officers would be present in the field to solve the problems and grievances of the people.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the leaves of officers and employees of all local bodies concerned have been canceled.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that giving relief to the people is the first priority of the Sindh government. He said that the staff would be on constant patrol to ensure timely disposal of the remains and the district administration would play an important role in coordination among all the agencies concerned.

The Sindh Local Government Minister said that in case of any extraordinary situation on the occasion of Eid, the district administration would take steps with the law enforcement agencies.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that people should approach the control room of the Deputy Commissioner in any difficult situation. The Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information said that special instructions have been issued by Chairman Bilawal BhuttoZardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to provide relief to thepeople on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.