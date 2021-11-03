UrduPoint.com

Officers Training College To Be Activated Soon: Dharejo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 06:57 PM

Officers training college to be activated soon: Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday vowed to activate the officers training college Hyderabad soon so that the capacity building of the officers of provincial government departments could be improved

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday vowed to activate the officers training college Hyderabad soon so that the capacity building of the officers of provincial government departments could be improved.

Talking to the media during his visit to under construction Sindh Cooperative College Hyderabad on Wednesday, the minister said the college would become an asset to the department.

He said the college was being constructed at a cost of Rs 168 million, adding that the purpose of training college was to provide better training opportunities to the officers, which he said essential to improve the performance of the department.

Earlier, the minister inspected the construction work of the building and directed the completion of work in time with use of quality materials. He maintained that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Hyderabad Commerce Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Guptill's 93 steers New Zealand to 172-5 against S ..

Guptill's 93 steers New Zealand to 172-5 against Scotland

3 minutes ago
 Top US General Says 'Nothing Overtly Aggressive' i ..

Top US General Says 'Nothing Overtly Aggressive' in Russian Troop Movement Near ..

3 minutes ago
 Energy Security in Germany Remains on High Level - ..

Energy Security in Germany Remains on High Level - Economy Ministry

3 minutes ago
 US Navy Tanker Joins NATO Partners for Operations ..

US Navy Tanker Joins NATO Partners for Operations at Black Sea - Naval Forces

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov, African Union Commission Chairman to Meet ..

Lavrov, African Union Commission Chairman to Meet on November 16- Russian Foreig ..

5 minutes ago
 Georgia destroys 17,000 vaccine doses as rollout s ..

Georgia destroys 17,000 vaccine doses as rollout slows

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.