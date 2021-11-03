Officers training college to be activated soon: Dharejo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday vowed to activate the officers training college Hyderabad soon so that the capacity building of the officers of provincial government departments could be improved.

Talking to the media during his visit to under construction Sindh Cooperative College Hyderabad on Wednesday, the minister said the college would become an asset to the department.

He said the college was being constructed at a cost of Rs 168 million, adding that the purpose of training college was to provide better training opportunities to the officers, which he said essential to improve the performance of the department.

Earlier, the minister inspected the construction work of the building and directed the completion of work in time with use of quality materials. He maintained that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.