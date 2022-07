Officers transferred, posted in ACE

The Assistant Director Anti-corruption Asad Ali Korai has been appointed as Circle officer Anti corruption Sanghar

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :The Assistant Director Anti-corruption Asad Ali Korai has been appointed as Circle officer Anti corruption Sanghar.

According to a notification issued Provincial enquiries and anti-corruption department on Saturday, Assistant Director anti-corruption Asad Ali Korai has been transferred from Directorate of Anti corruption establishment Shaheed Benazirabad Zone and posted as Circle officer Anti-corruption establishment Sangahr while Assstant Director anti-corruption Abdul Qadir duraani has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Anti-corruption establishment Sukkur zone.