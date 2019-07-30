Officers urged to redress masses complaints on priority

Deputy Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Azhar Hayat here on Tuesday urged all officers of administration to work hard to redress the problems of masses

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Azhar Hayat here on Tuesday urged all officers of administration to work hard to redress the problems of masses.

He asked all Assistant Commissioners to work with their commitment, honesty, best strategically redress the issues of people in limited resources to provide maximum relief to masses.

All officers should ensure the neat and clean environment at working points and availability of water for waiters outsides of the different departments.

It is the need of hour to restore the trust of masses on government institutions and ensure the clean environment at local courts, hospitals, educational institutions, public parks, bus stand and security.

All complaints to be resolved which were registered at Prime Minister complaint portal.

"Every union council should open courts at weekly basis and Assistant Commissioner should hold the meetings with all stakeholders to facilitate the people", the DC said.

He asked the local police to launch crackdown against water and electricity thefts.

